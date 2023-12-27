Punjab CM pays tribute to Guru Gobind Singh's sons

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Dec 27 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during the second day of Shaheedi Jor Mela to mark the martyrdom of 'Chhote Sahibzaades, the two youngest sons of the 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, along with Mata Gujri.

Interacting with the media after bowing his head at the holy place, the Chief Minister said this sacred land is a source of inspiration not only for the Sikhs but for the entire humanity.

He said 'Chhote Sahibzaades' -- Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, attained martyrdom at a tender age. Mann said their martyrdom along with Mata Gujri at this pious land had since ages inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression.

The Chief Minister said the 'Sahibzaades' displayed exemplary courage and fearlessness to stand up against the might of the erstwhile Mughal governor of Sirhind.

He said 'Sahibzaades' had inherited the traits of valour and selfless service from Dashmesh Pitaah, who fought relentlessly for the sake of humanity.

Mann said today devotees from across the globe have converged here to pay glowing tributes to 'Sahibzaades' for their unparalleled sacrifice in the history of the world.

Reiterating that the supreme sacrifice made by them at such a young age hardly finds any parallel in the world history, he said the entire world was proud of this unique and unparalleled sacrifice which was a matter of great honour not only for the Punjabis or the countrymen but everyone living across the globe.

The Chief Minister recalled that during his stint as a Lok Sabha Member, the House had paid tributes to 'Sahibzaades' on their martyrdom day after he had pursued the matter with then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The entire Punjab observes this month as 'month of mourning' as 'Sahibzaades' were bricked alive by the tyrant rulers.

