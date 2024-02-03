Punjab CM seeks cooperation of NRIs to transform state’s economy

Pathankot, Feb 3 Giving a clarion call to the Punjabi diaspora, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday sought their whole-hearted cooperation and support to transform the state’s economy and make Punjab a front-runner in the world.

Addressing a gathering of non-resident Indians (NRIs) here during the 'NRI Milni', the Chief Minister said that during the earlier regimes, NRIs faced a lot of humiliation in the hands of officials.

However, Mann said, a paradigm shift is being witnessed in the state ever since he assumed office, as a number of initiatives have been taken for the welfare of the NRIs, Mann said.

He added that is just the beginning as a lot of path-breaking initiatives are being taken to restore the pride of the NRIs.

Mann also said the government is committed for the progress of the state and prosperity of its people.

The Chief Minister said he has met a number of ambassadors and diplomats to rope in foreign investment, adding that the sole motive is to give impetus to the development of the state so that people benefit from it.

Mann also said that efforts will bear fruit as in the coming times, Punjab will emerge as a hub of tourism industry.

Striking an emotional chord, the Chief Minister urged the NRIs to contribute for the promotion of education and healthcare services, besides strengthening economic and social ties.

