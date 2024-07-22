Punjab CM seeks special package for state

Chandigarh, July 22 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday sought a special package for the holistic development of the state from the 16th Finance Commission, currently on a visit to the state.

The Chief Minister, while welcoming the commission members, including Chairman Arvind Panagariya, said due to the immense contribution of Punjab in making the country self-sufficient in food production, the state should be given a special economic package. He said Punjabis have already carved a niche for themselves in every country across the globe and the package will further give impetus to economic growth of the state.

Mann expressed hope that the Finance Commission would give a sympathetic view to the genuine demands of the state and generously allot funds to Punjab.

He sought funds of Rs 132,247 crore from the Finance Commission to give impetus to the development of the state. He said this includes development funds of Rs 75,000 crore, Rs 17,950 crore for agriculture and paddy diversification, Rs 5,025 crore for stubble burning, Rs 8,846 crore for tackling narco-terrorism and drug abuse, besides Rs 6,000 crore for industry revitalisation.

Mann said apart from this, Rs 9,426 crore should be given for urban local bodies and Rs 10,000 crore for rural local bodies. He said with improved sustainability and self-sufficiency, the state has been doing everything in its power to mobilize resources. In the last two years alone, major heads of state’s Own Tax Revenue have witnessed impressive growth by surpassing national growth rates, he said, adding that the GST revenue has gone up by 33 per cent and excise alone has gone up by more than 50 per cent.

He said this has been possible with robust administration and honest governance, which the state government has provided from day one. The Chief Minister said the state government is also reviewing various expenditure items and looking at rationalising unproductive expenditure. He said through solarisation, the state government intends to rationalise power subsidies in the long term and improve the reliability of power infrastructure.

Mann said Punjab’s problems are not new and have a legacy nature, adding many of these problems came into existence due to ill-advised political decisions of previous governments just before the election. Citing examples, the Chief Minister said that a CCL loan of Rs 30,584 crore that was taken in March 2017 or substantial untargeted subsidies given right before elections in 2021 has ruptured the state’s economy.

He said that "the repercussions of these actions are still being felt today, as we strive to achieve financial consolidation amidst these inherited challenges". Mann said the state government "is making concerted efforts for carving out Rangla Punjab for which support of the people of the state is a must".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor