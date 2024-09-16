Punjab Congress Chief Raja Warring lashes out at Ravneet Bittu for calling Rahul Gandhi a 'terrorist'

Chandigarh, Sep 16 After Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Sikhs during his recent visit to the US, calling him "the number one terrorist of the country," Punjab Congress Chief and Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has criticised Union Minister Bittu.

Warring lashed out at Union Minister Bittu, saying that the latter was trying to please his masters.

"He is saying anything to please his masters. This public knows that Rahul Gandhi's father was martyred, and his body was torn to pieces, you call him a terrorist," the Punjab Congress Chief said.

Warring also said that Rahul Gandhi helped Bittu win Lok Sabha elections three times, adding, that Bittu should feel ashamed before criticising the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

"Today he (Bittu) says that Rahul Gandhi is a terrorist, and that person should be ashamed. Bittu, who was made a Member of Parliament thrice, was a child. Rahul Gandhi made him MP thrice. Today he tells Rahul Gandhi that he is a terrorist," said the Punjab Congress Chief.

This comes after Union Minister Bittu said that Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and if there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist, it should be on Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country's number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today," he added.

"Rahul Gandhi will not become a terrorist because of your statement. The people of the country know about your mentality, your intelligence, your knowledge, and how ungrateful a man is," Warring added.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, also condemned remarks made by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sikhs in the US.

Bajwa said that it is deeply concerning that a Minister, who draws a salary funded by taxpayers, fails to comprehend the constitutional values he is sworn to uphold.

