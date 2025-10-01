Punjab Congress launches signature campaign against ‘vote-chori’

Chandigarh, Oct 1 The Punjab unit of the Congress on Wednesday launched the signature campaign against the ‘vote-chori’ (vote theft) as part of the nationwide campaign under which 5 crore signatures will be submitted to the Election Commission on October 15.

The state party unit aims to secure 15 lakh signatures. Also, senior Akali Dal leader and former minister Anil Joshi and a noted civil society activist Deepak Lamba joined the party.

Addressing the media here, party general secretary and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel welcomed Joshi and Lamba, saying their joining will strengthen the Congress.

Bhagel said the BJP had been completely exposed after the revelations made by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, with foolproof evidence.

He said the BJP is feeling so desperate and frustrated now that one of its spokespersons had openly threatened to shoot him LoP Rahul Gandhi).

He also announced that the Punjab Congress will organise a statewide ‘yatra’ against the vote-theft, which will pass through all districts to create awareness among the masses.

About Joshi and Lamba joining the Congress, Bhagel said it will further strengthen the party in the state.

State party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the party would get at least 15 lakh signatures from Punjab till October 10, against the vote-theft. He also welcomed Joshi and Lamba into the party.

He said the people of Punjab were eagerly waiting to get rid of the Aam Aadmi Party government, as they have realised that the AAP has destroyed Punjab in all ways. Congress legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa welcomed both Joshi and Lamba, saying there is a general feeling among people that only the Congress can redeem and retrieve the state from the mess the AAP has pushed it into.

He said not only the leaders from other political parties were joining the Congress, but members of the civil society, intellectuals and thought leaders were also looking forward to the Congress with great expectations.

Referring to the vote theft, he said that had there been fair elections in 2024, the BJP would not have got more than 160 seats.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Joshi thanked the Congress leadership for providing him a chance to serve the party. He said under the current circumstances, he was of the firm belief that only Congress can lead Punjab on to the path of progress and development.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor