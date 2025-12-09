Punjab Congress MP Randhawa serves notice to suspended leader Navjot for defamatory remarks

Chandigarh, Dec 9 Congress Member of Parliament Sukhjinder Randhawa on Tuesday served a legal notice on suspended party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, asking her to apologise for making defamatory remarks against him or face legal action.

Former legislator Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-Team India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

She was recently suspended from the primary membership of the party for her “Rs 500 crore CM” remark.

“We do not have Rs 500 crore to give to sit in the Chief Minister's chair," she told reporters, adding no one had demanded money from them, but “the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM”.

In the legal notice to her, Randhawa’s counsel said, “On December 7 and 8, you made false, baseless and defamatory statements against my client during your media interactions, which were widely broadcast and reported across electronic media, print media, and social platforms.

“Specifically, you alleged that my client indulged in corruption while serving as the incharge of Rajasthan for the Indian National Congress, including in the distribution of party tickets in exchange for monetary gratification.

“These statements were made without any evidence or basis and were intended to malign my client's character and reputation.”

Calling her statements “completely false, fabricated and motivated by malice, political rivalry, or personal vendetta”, the counsel said his client did not engage in any corrupt practices, including in the allocation of party tickets or acceptance of bribes.

Last week Navjot Kaur triggered a political storm by claiming that “one who gives a suitcase filled with Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister”.

After facing suspension, Kaur termed Punjab state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as “insensitive, irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt”.

Kaur wrote on X, “I refuse to stand with an insensitive and irresponsible, morally dishonest and corrupt president. I stand up for all my brothers and sisters who have been hurt by his incompetence and irresponsible behaviour. I refuse to accept him as President. I wonder why the Chief Minister is shielding him.”

Her remark, made while asserting that her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu would return to active politics only if the Congress declared him its CM face, has triggered sharp political backlash.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday, Kaur said they “speak only for Punjab”, but lack the kind of money she alleges influences top political appointments.

“We do not have Rs 500 crore to give to sit in the Chief Minister's chair," she said, adding no one had demanded money from them, but “the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the CM”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor