Punjab cop killed, five injured in clash with Nihang Sikhs at gurdwara

Chandigarh, Nov 23 A Punjab Police constable was killed and at least five policemen were injured on Thursday in a clash with Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala’s Sultanpur Lodhi.

It is reported that Nihangs fired at policemen who reached Gurdwara Akal Bunga to prevent a clash between two groups of Nihangs over taking the possession of the disputed shrine that is located close to the historical Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

Two rival Nihang groups have staked claims over the ownership of the gurdwara. Heavy police force has been deployed to ease out tension and prevent further clashes.

The situation escalated after the police tried to vacate the gurdwara from one group manned by Mann Singh. His members allegedly started firing indiscriminately at the police team, killing a police constable and injuring five policemen, who are presently admitted to the local hospital.

Tension prevailed in the area just days ahead of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev on November 27.

The Nihangs, who are heavily armed, have locked the gurdwara from inside. The police have barricaded the whole area and initiated talks with one group to vacate the possession.

