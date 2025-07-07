Punjab Crime: Businessman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight by Bike-Borne Attackers, Police Suspect Gang Involvement

A local businessman, from Punjab identified as Sanjay, was shot dead around 10 am on Sunday in broaddaylight. The murder happened at Abohar town, sparking panic in the area. DIG Ferozepur range Harmanbir Singh Gill confirmed the incident. CCTV footage reveals that as he stepped out of the vehicle, three armed men on a motorcycle – who were waiting nearby – opened fire on him at point-blank range before fleeing the scene. In their haste to escape, their motorcycle reportedly slipped, forcing them to snatch another bike from a passerby to continue their escape.

Verma was rushed to the Civil Hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. His death sparked panic among local residents and traders, leading to the immediate shutdown of markets across Abohar in protest and grief. Traders and local associations have demanded immediate action and a crackdown on organised crime to restore confidence among professionals and entrepreneurs in the region.

Sanjay Verma’s elder brother and founder of the New Wear Well brand, Jagat Verma, was in Chandigarh undergoing treatment for health issues at the time of the incident. He is reported to have rushed back to Abohar upon receiving the news of Sanjay Verma’s death.The Fazilka police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information that may help identify the assailants. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered with murder charges against unknown persons, and further investigations are underway.

Last month, decomposed body of social media influencer was found in a parked car. The arrested accused were identified as Jaspreet Manro and Nimratjeet Singh. Police said the accused strangled Kanchan, also known as Kamal Kaur, alleging that she posted vulgar content which polluted the minds of the young people. However, the mastermind behind the attack was identified as Amritpal Manro. Manro, 30, belongs to Mehron village in Punjab's Moga district. He fought election in 2022 from Dharmkot in Tarn Taran on a Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) ticket. In 2022, a case was registered against him in Ludhiana for threatening Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. He is now on the run in influencer Kanchan Kumari's murder case. He is a self-styled Nihang and does not belong to any group. He calls himself a social media activist and has been named in several controversies in the past.