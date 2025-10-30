Punjab Crime: Three Armed Men Rob Jalandhar Jewellery Store, Incident Caught on CCTV (Watch Video)

In a shocking daylight robbery, three masked men looted a jewellery store in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Thursday morning. The incident took place around 11 am in the Bhargav Camp area and was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera. Footage shows the robbers entering the store, pulling out pistols, and pointing them at the shop owner’s son, who was present at the time. Startled, the young man screamed for help as the assailants grabbed cash and gold ornaments before fleeing the scene. Shop owner Vijay said the culprits escaped after threatening his son at gunpoint.

Police have launched an investigation and are analyzing CCTV footage to trace the robbers. Meanwhile, in a separate case, Delhi Police arrested two members of an inter-state gang that targeted bus passengers by offering sedative-laced food and drinks. The accused, identified as Adil Ali (25) and Alok Mishra (23), were nabbed after an extensive probe. Police recovered 16 stolen mobile phones, one laptop, gold and silver ornaments, and other valuables. The case surfaced after a passenger named Usman was drugged and robbed on a UP Roadways bus traveling from Anand Vihar to Moradabad on August 13.

During the investigation, police discovered that the victim had been offered a bottle of water by a co-passenger, after which he lost consciousness and later woke up in a Moradabad hospital. His phone, cash, and bag were missing, and Rs 40,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from his bank accounts. Investigators examined CCTV footage from an ATM in Yamuna Vihar, where the stolen card was used. Further tracking of mobile network data led the police to the suspects in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area, bringing an end to the gang’s operations.