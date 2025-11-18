Punjab: Customers to get electricity connection ‘without’ no-objection certificate

Chandigarh, Nov 18 Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora on Tuesday announced that the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will now release electricity connections without a no-objection certificate (NOC) after applicants furnish a mandatory undertaking.

The step, he said, reflected the government’s commitment to providing basic amenities to residents without delay, while ensuring adherence to legal processes.

Arora said earlier applicants were required to submit approvals such as NOC, regularisation certificate or sanctioned building plan issued by local authorities before obtaining a power connection.

“However, due to the non-availability or delay of these approvals from various departments, people were facing extreme hardship. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed us to find a practical solution. Today, that solution has been implemented,” he said in a statement.

As per the revised instructions, the electricity supply connection will now be released to all applicants, as per the applicable provisions of Supply Code 2024, on furnishing an undertaking by the applicant that their electricity connection is liable to be disconnected if the premise is subsequently declared illegal or unauthorised by any appropriate authority.

Further, the applicant has to pay an amount equal to service connection charges as security to cover dismantlement charges, in addition to all normal applicable charges payable as per the Supply Code of 2024.

Arora clarified that the new mechanism balances public convenience with necessary safeguards.

“The Mann government believes every household deserves access to essential services. This decision ensures citizens are not deprived of electricity,” he said.

The Power Minister directed officials to ensure strict and meticulous compliance with the modified guidelines, emphasising transparency and uniform implementation across the state.

He said simplification of application forms to get electricity connections and digitalisation of records are being done on a priority basis.

Earlier, PSPCL had decided that the applicants or consumers seeking new connections or alterations in load up to 50 kW under the low tension category will not be required to submit any test report from a licensed electrical contractor or any self-certification or signed document for the electrical installation of the premises.

Instead, there will be a declaration in the online application form wherein the applicant will give an e-declaration

