Punjab: Death toll rises to 11 in Ludhiana gas leak incident

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 30 : The death toll in the gas leakage incident that occured in Giaspura in Ludhiana district on Sunday has risen to 11.

'A total of 11 persons are dead. There are five females and six males including 2 male children of 10 years and 13 years," the official said.

The two deceased at SPS Hospital have been identified as Naveent Kumar (39) and Neetu Devi (39), they said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed deep sorrow and anguish at the gas leakage.

"The incident of a gas leak in the factory in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very sad. Police, government and NDRF teams are present at the spot. All possible help is being extended to the affected. Rest details soon," Punjab CM Mann tweeted.

NDRF teams have been rushed to the factory and a team of doctors and a fire brigade also reached the spot.

"Definitely, it is a gas leak case. The NDRF team is present at the spot to evacuate the people and will conduct the rescue operation. 9 people died in this incident and 11 are sick," said Swati, SDM Ludhiana West.

"Exact reason will only come when we will go to the incident spot. We are waiting for the NDRF, they are specialised in this," another officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

