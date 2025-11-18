Punjab DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary

Anandpur Sahib (Punjab), Nov 18 To ensure smooth and secure arrangements for the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday, visited here and reviewed security, facilitation, and traffic management arrangements.

"I briefed all supervisory officers, reiterating the need to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, commitment, empathy, and devotion," an official statement quoting the DGP said.

He was accompanied by Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla and Special DGP (Intelligence) Praveen Sinha.

The grand commemorative events will be held in Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25 and is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the globe.

DGP Yadav said that a large-scale force of more than 8,000 police personnel, under the supervision of senior rank officers, have been deployed to ensure the safety, orderly movement, and comfort of the devotees expected to visit.

He highlighted that the security arrangements are heavily reliant on cutting-edge technology and a high-tech control room is being established, integrated with automatic number plate recognition and facial recognition cameras at all entry and exit points of the city, complemented by surveillance drones.

The DGP said that the entire area has been systematically divided into 25 sectors, each with its own sub-control room and a helpdesk to ensure efficient management.

For the convenience of the devotees, comprehensive traffic and logistical plans are in place, including round-the-clock shuttle services to all venues and tent cities, besides smart barricading systems are being positioned strategically to smoothen crowd flow and strengthen ground regulation.

For traffic management and minimal inconvenience to the devotees, the district police in partnership with IIT Ropar, real-time digital mapping of parking zones, based on live occupancy and capacity, has been activated to guide the people and support efficient traffic management.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor