Punjab: DSP suspended for attempting to bribe senior official

Chandigarh, July 4 In a demonstration of the Punjab government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Crime Against Women (CAW) Rajanpal, who was posted in Faridkot, has been placed under suspension for attempting to bribe the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

As per the information, a few days back, the SSP Faridkot had received a complaint against the DSP Rajanpal, wherein the aggrieved party had accused him of taking money for settling a matrimonial dispute and demanded action against the DSP.

Divulging details, an official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said accused DSP Rajanpal has attempted to offer a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to the SSP’s office to settle the complaint filed against him.

Taking swift and stern action, the spokesperson said Faridkot Police have registered a criminal case against the accused DSP and arrested him. Strict departmental proceedings will be initiated against the accused officer as per Punjab Civil Services rules, he added.

“The Punjab government is committed to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the police force. Any officer found indulging in corrupt practices will face stringent legal and disciplinary action,” said the spokesperson. In this regard, a case was registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Police Station City Faridkot.

The arrest of the police official comes two days after the Vigilance Bureau arrested Head Constable Raj Kumar, who was working as the assistant reader to the DSP of Bhucho, Ravinder Singh. He was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the Vigilance Bureau’s police station in the Bathinda range. Likewise, DSP Harbans Singh Dhaliwal, posted as DSP in Bathinda, was suspended last month for alleged misconduct in the handling of organised crime cases.

