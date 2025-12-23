Punjab: ED secures 3-year jail for cross-border drug trafficker

Jalandhar, Dec 23 A Special Court (PMLA) in Punjab sentenced a cross-border drug trafficker to three years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000, an ED official said on Tuesday.

Athar Sayeed was convicted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, by Special Judge (PMLA), Jalandhar, on Monday, the official said.

The Special Court also ordered the confiscation of Rs 17 lakh proceeds of crime (PoC) detected by the probe agency.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, initiated an investigation into the matter based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, against Athar Sayeed and others for cross-border drug trafficking.

The ED investigation revealed that Athar Sayeed was involved in cross-border heroin trafficking and thereby generated Proceeds of Crime (POC).

He was involved in the smuggling of heroin and the subsequent sale of the contraband and collection of drug money.

Earlier, searches were conducted at two locations on April 1, 2016, under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Further, movable properties worth Rs 17 Lakh, consisting of cash seized from Athar Sayeed, had been attached in the case vide Provisional Attachment Order dated March 21, 2018.

The Special Judge (PMLA), Jalandhar, said in his sentencing order that if Athar Sayeed defaults in the payment of the Rs 10,000 fine, he will have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for three months.

In a separate ED probe related to Uttar Pradesh, a Special Court (PMLA) in Lucknow has taken cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the federal agency’s Lucknow Zonal Office seeking confiscation of properties worth Rs 45.92 lakh and conviction of the accused persons, Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, Louise Khurshid, wife of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and Mohammad Athar involved in the offence of money laundering.

The probe agency said that the accused were involved in the misuse of government funds in the distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by the trust for their personal gains.

