Punjab elections: Sukhbir Singh Badal files nomination papers from Jalalabad

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal filed nomination from Jalalabad seat for the Punjab Assembly elections on Monday.

After filing the nomination papers, he wished Congress' candidate Mohan Singh Phalianwala, who is a former BSP leader.

BSP and SAD are alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly election.

Badal said, "I would like to tell him 'Best of luck'. He is a senior leader. It is good that he is contesting."

Phalianwala has been pitted against Badal by Congress from Jalalabad.

Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor