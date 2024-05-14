Punjab ex-CM’s assertion on terror attack is violation of MCC, says CEO

Chandigarh, May 14 Saying that Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s comment on the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch District was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, on Tuesday said he has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the issue.

Ex-CM Channi had alleged that the attack was “pre-planned” while campaigning in Jalandhar from where he is in the fray for the parliamentary polls.

“According to a report of the Jalandhar District Election Officer, Channi's remark is in violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” Sibin C told the media.

Corporal Vikky Pahade of the Indian Air Force was killed and four other soldiers were injured in the terrorist attack on two IAF vehicles in the Bakrabal Mohalla (Sanai) area of Surankote Tehsil of Poonch on May 4.

“These are all stunts and not terrorist attacks. There is no truth in it. The BJP is playing with the lives of people,” Channi was quoted as saying while campaigning in Jalandhar.

“These attacks are not really happening but are just meant to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party... Whenever elections take place, such stunts are played like it happened last time,” he had added while pointing towards the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred.

After facing criticism for his remarks, Channi said he only criticised the BJP for trying to exploit such attacks for political gains.

He wrote on X, “Recently, my statement regarding this incident was published in newspapers, where I emphasised that whenever such incidents occur, the government often tries to exploit them for political gains.”

