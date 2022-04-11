Punjab: Fire breaks out in plywood shop in Amritsar's Ajnala market

By ANI | Published: April 11, 2022 04:19 PM2022-04-11T16:19:21+5:302022-04-11T16:30:02+5:30

A plywood shop in Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital in Amritsar on Sunday.

Punjab: Fire breaks out in plywood shop in Amritsar's Ajnala market | Punjab: Fire breaks out in plywood shop in Amritsar's Ajnala market

Punjab: Fire breaks out in plywood shop in Amritsar's Ajnala market

Next

A plywood shop in Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital in Amritsar on Sunday.

With the help of the Border Security Force, fire equipment and water tankers were used to extinguish the fire.

In a tweet today, BSF Punjab Frontier wrote, "On 10/04/2022 plywood shop in #Ajnala market caught fire near civil hospital. Immediately #BSF troops rushed with fire equipment and water tankers to extinguish the fire, saving precious life and property. A major catastrophe has averted by swift and professional act of BSF."

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Border Security ForceBorder guarding forceBorder security force of indiaBsf punjab frontierBorder wing of assamFive border security forceSouth bengal frontier border security forceSouth bengal frontier of border security forceBsf tripura frontierAizawl border security force