Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Two-Storey Building in Ludhiana (Watch Video)

Punjab (November 6, 2024): A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Ludhiana's Basant Street, near Noorwala Road, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The blaze started on the second floor near a clothing store and caused damage to a car, according to reports.

#WATCH | Punjab: Fire breaks out in a building on Noorwala Road in Ludhiana; fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/pfvEcnUUbu — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh said that the fire was "about 90 percent under control," but concerns remained over stock and fire safety measures.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh says, "We received information about the fire at around 7 pm. The fire broke out in a two-storey building. This is a residential area and the landlord had stored clothes. There is no report of any… pic.twitter.com/XVBQOyGFJY — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2024

"The final report indicated that 400-500 units had been impacted," Singh added.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Garhshankar, located in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Firefighters continue to assess the extent of damage from both incidents.