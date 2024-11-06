Punjab Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Two-Storey Building in Ludhiana (Watch Video)

Punjab (November 6, 2024): A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Ludhiana's Basant Street, near Noorwala Road,

Punjab (November 6, 2024): A fire broke out in a two-storey building in Ludhiana's Basant Street, near Noorwala Road, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The blaze started on the second floor near a clothing store and caused damage to a car, according to reports.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh said that the fire was "about 90 percent under control," but concerns remained over stock and fire safety measures.

"The final report indicated that 400-500 units had been impacted," Singh added.

This comes a day after a massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in Garhshankar, located in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Firefighters continue to assess the extent of damage from both incidents.

