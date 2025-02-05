Punjab Firing: One Killed in Encounter Between Two Groups in Bathinda

A man was killed in a firing incident between two groups in Bhairupa village of Bathinda district in Punjab on Wednesday, February 5, police said. The deceased has been identified as Satinder Satti, who was reportedly close to former gangster Lakha Sidhana.

According to reports, a video related to the incident has surfaced, showing Satinder Satti outside the house of the rival party at night. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Bathinda, Punjab: A dispute between Gurtej Chand and Satinder Satti in village Bhai Rupa led to a firing, resulting in Satinder's death. A case has been registered, and investigation is going on pic.twitter.com/XzDoCqBOXI — IANS (@ians_india) February 5, 2025

SP Narinder Singh stated, "A dispute between Gurtej Chand and Satinder Satti in village Bhai Rupa led to a firing, resulting in Satinder's death. A case has been registered, and investigation is going on."

The police have registered a case against the individuals in the house where Sati allegedly fired shots, including firing in the air. Authorities also confirmed that Sati had 4 to 5 prior cases registered against him.