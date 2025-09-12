Punjab: Flood-hit farmers grateful to PM Modi for support, recall his reassuring words 

Pathankot, Sep 12 In the wake of unprecedented floods that wreaked havoc across Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured farmers of the border village Thinda that they will be compensated for every grain lost to the disaster. Visiting the worst-affected areas, PM Modi interacted with locals and village representatives, offering both solace and substantial support.

In Thinda, floodwaters reached alarming levels, inundating homes up to 4 to 5 feet. Fields once brimming with wheat and paddy are now buried under layers of silt and sand, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair. Yet, amidst this devastation, a glimmer of hope emerged as PM Modi listened to villagers' concerns firsthand.

Rajinder Singh, the Sarpanch of Thinda, recounted his meeting with the Prime Minister, describing it as both reassuring and personal.

"He spoke to me in Punjabi. It didn’t feel like I was talking to the country’s top leader—it felt like an elder of the house was listening to my problems. The Prime Minister pledged full compensation for every grain lost and promised swift relief for the farming community," he added.

Joginder Singh, a local farmer, expressed his deep concern over the damage.

"My paddy crop is ruined, and the soil is no longer fit for the next wheat sowing due to the thick clay left behind. Our Sarpanch spoke directly to the PM. We trust his words and believe our losses will be compensated," he stated.

Another farmer, Surinder Singh, highlighted the scale of the damage.

"The floodwaters have devastated our crops. But the Prime Minister’s announcement of Rs 1,600 crore for flood-affected Punjab brings hope. We’re confident we won’t be left behind," he added.

This visit marks the Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting the flood-ravaged state. In addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already allocated to Punjab, the Centre on Tuesday pledged Rs 1,600 crore in immediate relief. Furthermore, the families of the deceased will receive Rs 2 lakh as compensation, while those seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000.

PM Modi emphasised the Centre’s resolve to support Punjab during this crisis, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and ensuring that no effort would be spared in recovery and rehabilitation.

The state, battling its worst floods since 1988, has seen rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi swell beyond their limits due to relentless rainfall in their upper catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Local rivulets and additional rainfall within Punjab worsened the situation. The state government has estimated a loss of over Rs 13,000 crore because of the floods that ravaged the state.

