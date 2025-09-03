Punjab Floods: All Schools, Colleges, Universities and Polytechnics to Remain Closed Till September 7

Amid flooding due to heavy rainfall in several districts of Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced colure of all schools, including private, government, aided, unaided, recognised, colleges, universities and Polytechnics across state till September 7, 2025, informed Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

"As directed by Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, in view of the flood situation, all Govt/Aided/Recognized & Private Schools, Colleges, Universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. everyone is requested to strictly follow local administration's guidelines," Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains wrote on X.

This comes after heavy rains wreak havoc across the state, resulting in flooding and waterlogging at several places. Punjab is witnessing the worst floods in nearly four decades. At least 20 people died in several rain-related incidents.

Earlier, the government had announced closure of educational institutions in the state till September 3, which has now been extended reviewing the situation.