Punjab Forest Department plants 1.12 crore saplings

Chandigarh, Jan 2 The Punjab government on Monday said the Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department planted 1.12 crore saplings last year.

Out of this, 54 lakh saplings were planted under Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryaval Lehar, while 58 lakh have been planted under various other schemes.

The department has fixed this year's target of raising 3 crore saplings.

Besides, in comparison to the Rs 36 crore income of the Punjab Forest Development Corporation in the previous year, the corporation is richer by Rs 29 crore during the first seven months of 2022 and is all set to surpass the previous year mark this year.

Various initiatives such as aPavitar Van'(planting of saplings on one or two hectare), Nanak Bagichi, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Haryaval Lehar are going on with renewed vigour this year so as to increase the green cover, an official statement said.

The development of Sadabrast forest in Ropar and Keshopur Chhamb in Gurdaspur is also a top priority with the department with emphasis on providing facilities in these areas to become centres of attraction.

Another initiative in the pipeline is providing uniforms for employees of the department. This would accord a new look to the department and would also lead to the increasing self-confidence amongst the personnel.

Certain projects such as the beautification of the Phagwara-Chandigarh road with saplings of different kind with strict monitoring mechanism in place are under active consideration, added the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor