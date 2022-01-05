Punjab government unfit to govern, should be dismissed: CM Bommai

Condemning the alleged lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government, saying that it is unfit to govern the state and should be dismissed.

He was speaking to media persons after participating in a programme at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya district.

Bommai said, "Punjab government has failed to provide security for the Prime Minister at Punjab border. Failure to make arrangements for smooth movement of the Prime Minister has drawn wide condemnation across the country. It is a highly condemnable incident. It is the duty of every government to respect the Prime Minister of the country. I strongly condemn the lapse. Those responsible for the lapses should be punished stringently."

According to the statement the PM had landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear.

Observing no improvement in the weather conditions, the decision to visit the Memorial via road was taken after which PM Modi proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

"Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," said the statement by the MHA.

"The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," further said the statement.

The Prime Minister headed back to Bathinda airport after the security lapse.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," the statement said.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also announced from the stage at Ferozepur that PM Modi cancelled his scheduled visit to Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons".

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "I express regret that PM Modi had to return during his visit to Ferozepur district today. We respect our PM. We had asked them (PMO) to discontinue the visit due to bad weather conditions & protests. We had no information of his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) sudden route change. There was no security lapse during the PM visit."

"If there were any security lapses during PM Modi's visit today, then we will conduct an inquiry. There was no danger to the prime minister," added Channi.

( With inputs from ANI )

