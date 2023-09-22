Punjab Governor concerned over spike in debt of Rs 50,000 crore

Chandigarh, Sep 22 Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday raised concern over state’s financial situation, saying its debt has increased by approximately Rs 50,000 crore during the one and a half year helm of the AAP government.

Responding to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s letter to him regarding the release of the Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the Centre, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people while highlighting the complexities surrounding the RDF issue that is currently sub-judice.

The Governor expressed his dedication to his duty of serving the people of Punjab and acknowledged the Chief Minister’s request for his intervention in taking up the RDF case of Rs 5,637 crore with the Prime Minister of India.

However, the Governor in a letter to the Chief Minister replied, “the matter is currently sub-judice and that the Chief Minister had already approached the Supreme Court before seeking his involvement.”

The Governor emphasised the importance of respecting the due process of law and awaiting the judicial decision on the matter.

He said allowing the judicial decision to unfold would be appropriate before taking any further action on this issue.

To facilitate a more informed approach in addressing the RDF matter, the Governor asked the Chief Minister to provide detailed information regarding the utilisation of this substantial amount of debt.

This information, the Governor believes, will enable him to effectively present the case to the Prime Minister and demonstrate that the funds have been utilised in a responsible and beneficial manner for the people of Punjab.

