Punjab Governor lauds ceasefire between India, Pakistan

Chandigarh, May 10 Lauding the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a series of military exchanges between the two countries, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday said at an all-party meeting called by him here that the need for not letting the guard down and such challenges need to be faced boldly.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Punjab for supporting the armed forces, the Governor said the armed forces of India “gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani forces”.

Stressing the significance of civil defence training, Kataria said a tight vigilance must be still maintained as that is the need of the hour.

During the meeting, the Governor concurred with the views expressed by all the political parties thata financial package should be given to Punjab, being a border state, in order to give fillip to the industrial sector.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the occasion pointed out that Punjabis, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations, stand united and fight for the cause of the state “whether it is the issue of river waters or seeking industrial package”.

Earlier, in an interfaith meeting with representatives from all religions, the Governor emphasised upon the need to unite all sections of society and stand united behind “our brave armed forces while facing the external challenges boldly”.

He also sounded a note of caution to those indulging in rumour-mongering on the social media platforms and advocated strict action against such elements.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mann announced that from Sunday he will be visiting border areas of the state to assess the ground-level situation.

He said Punjab, especially the border regions, has suffered a lot due to the mounting tension between both countries.

CM Mann said those brave hearts who had suffered huge losses during the bombardment and others will be duly compensated by the state government.

