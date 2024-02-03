Punjab Governor Purohit resigns for personal reasons

Chandigarh, Feb 3 Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday resigned from his post, citing personal reasons.

He had been holding the office since August 2021. The resignation comes a day after Purohit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

In his official letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Purohit wrote: "Due to my personal reasons and certain other commitments, I tender my resignation from the post of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh. Please accept the same and oblige."

The resignation comes in the wake of war of words between Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over clarifications on several issues.

Three-time MP Purohit had served as the governor of Tamil Nadu in 2016 and governor of Assam in 2017.

