Punjab Governor submits flood report to Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amritsar, Sep 4 Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday submitted a detailed report on the flood situation in five districts of Punjab -- Amritsar, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur -- to visiting Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here.

After visiting all five flood-hit districts on September 1-4, the Governor apprised the Union Minister about ground realities, highlighting the extensive damage caused to life, property, crops, and infrastructure due to floods.

He also briefed him about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures being carried out jointly by the state government, the Indian Army, the NDRF, and other agencies.

Union Minister Chouhan is on a tour of Punjab to meet flood-affected people and assess their immediate requirements.

He assured full support to the government from the Centre in providing necessary assistance to the state for speedy relief and rehabilitation measures.

In his day-long tour, Union Minister Chouhan will be visiting the flood-affected areas and assessing the situation in the districts submerged due to heavy rains and floods in the state.

From Amritsar, the Union Minister will head directly to meet the flood-affected farmers.

After interacting with the farmers, he will also hold a high-level meeting with officials to discuss in detail the current situation and chalk out measures to extend assistance to farmers.

"Shri Shivraj Chouhan ji, Union Minister, held a meeting with leaders and the local administration at Amritsar Airport today. Accompanied by Shri Sunil Jakhar ji, he is visiting the flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Gurdaspur. Sh Tarun Chugh ji, Sh. Shwait Malik Ji, S.Amarpal Singh Bony Ji, S. Harvinder Singh Sandhu Ji were also present," Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on his X handle and shared pictures.

On Monday, Union Minister Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi, where he expressed concern over the flood situation in several areas of Punjab and the subsequent damage to crops.

He had also stated that he would personally visit Punjab to review the situation. The minister assured that "farmer brothers and sisters of Punjab need not worry, as the Central government stands with them in this difficult time".

