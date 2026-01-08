Punjab Governor urges singer Gurdas Maan to support campaign against drug menace

Chandigarh, Jan 8 Renowned Punjabi singer and cultural icon Gurdas Maan on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Punjab Governor and Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, at Lok Bhavan here.

During the meeting, both dignitaries held an in-depth discussion on the growing menace of drug abuse, which continues to severely plague Punjab, having a destructive impact on the youth of the state.

Expressing deep concern, the Governor emphasised the collective responsibility of society to safeguard the future of the younger generation and to root out the menace from Punjab.

Governor Kataria informed Gurdas Maan that for the past one year, he has been spearheading a sustained mass awareness campaign against drugs in collaboration with educational institutions, social and religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, sportspersons, political organisations, and other stakeholders.

Notably, the Governor has personally undertaken extensive 'padyatras' to connect directly with people at the grassroots, including a six-day walk covering the districts of Gurdaspur and Amritsar, and a two-day walk in Jalandhar, to mobilise public support and spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Highlighting the powerful role of the medium of art, culture, and influential personalities in shaping public opinion against drug abuse, the Governor urged Gurdas Maan to actively associate himself with the campaign and use his immense popularity to educate and motivate the youth to stay away from drugs.

Reiterating his wholehearted commitment to the noble cause, Gurdas Maan assured the Governor of his full support to join the campaign and participate in awareness marches.

He averred that protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs is a shared responsibility and that he would contribute with his heart and soul to the efforts aimed at building a healthy, drug-free Punjab.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, reinforcing the message that collective action and social participation are key to effectively combating the drug menace and securing a brighter future for the youth of the state.

