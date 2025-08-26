Punjab govt cancels leave of employees, officers in wake of floods

Chandigarh, Aug 26 The Punjab government on Tuesday issued directions to local administration and officials to maintain round-the-clock presence at the ground level to continue rescue and relief operations on a war footing in flood-affected areas.

Simultaneously, all leaves for officers and staff have been cancelled. This was stated by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak during their visit to flood-affected areas.

The ministers conducted tours of Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts today. Notably, the current situation stemmed from continuous rainfall over the past two to three days in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, causing the Ranjit Sagar Dam to reach near maximum capacity.

Water release from this overflowing dam has significantly elevated water levels in the Ravi River. Besides, the Ujh and Jalalia rivers are experiencing unprecedented flow, submerging most villages in the Narot Jaimal Singh and Bamial blocks.

The Cabinet Ministers conducted comprehensive ground assessments of these affected areas in Pathankot. During the visit, Goyal stated that heavy rainfall has pushed dam water levels near capacity. He informed that the Ranjit Sagar dam currently holds water at over 527 metres.

Due to intense precipitation in upstream regions, approximately 1,10,000 cusecs of water was released from Ranjit Sagar dam, causing the Ravi to flow at dangerous levels near the embankments of villages, including Makhanpur, Pola, Taas and Bahadurpur.

He said that seven family members remain trapped in flood waters in Taas village of Pathankot, with rescue operations proceeding on a war footing to ensure their safety. Community kitchens have been established in schools at Taragarh and Narot Jaimal Singh villages.

The Cabinet Minister added that rescue centres have been set up across multiple locations in Pathankot district, including Kiri Khurd, Kathlour, Taragarh, Narot Jaimal Singh, Kharkhra Thuthowal, Khojki Chak, Bamial, Nangal, Pathankot, Bani Lodhi and Ferozepur Kalan.

The Cabinet Ministers stated that the government's immediate priorities include protecting lives and property, minimising damage and delivering relief supplies to affected populations. The minister said that helicopters are being deployed to evacuate people to safer locations.

The Ministers urged citizens to avoid believing false rumours and to stay away from riverbanks. They said that all the Cabinet Ministers and state machinery are in constant touch with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is regularly monitoring relief operations.

The Chief Minister has already announced appropriate compensation for any flood-related damages across the state. Currently, the government is conducting rescue and relief operations on a war footing, with special girdawari to follow for compensation distribution.

They assured farmers that the Punjab Government is committed to providing compensation for crop losses due to flood damage. Following Pathankot, Water Resources Minister Goyal visited villages along the Ravi in Gurdaspur district.

Travelling by tractor, he reached Village Jhabkara, located around 2.5 kilometres from Village Bahmani, where he engaged with residents and distributed rations. After assessing ongoing relief and rescue operations by the district administration, he reiterated that no effort would be spared in protecting lives and property.

While speaking with flood-affected village residents, Cabinet Minister Sh. Barinder Kumar Goyal said that continuous rainfall in the plains and mountainous regions has filled all dams.

He said that water from Ranjit Sagar Dam and the Ujh River has damaged several sections of the Ravi River's Dhussi Bundhs. He stated that around 15 villages along the Ravi River in Dinanagar tehsil of Gurdaspur district have been affected by flooding, where district administration teams, along with BSF, Indian Army, SDRF and NDRF units, have been conducting rescue operations since morning.

He said that these teams successfully evacuated approximately 70 individuals from Jagochak Tanda.

He confirmed that the government maintains communication with residents of villages across the Ravi River near Makaura Pattan and will provide all possible assistance.

He said that the district administration has established relief camps for flood-affected village residents at Village Marara, Bahmani, Government Senior Secondary School Gahlari and Gurdwara Sri Tahli Sahib, providing accommodation and meals for displaced families.

He cautioned that additional water continues flowing from mountainous regions, potentially raising water levels further. He advised riverside populations to remain vigilant, follow district administration guidelines and maintain special precautions.

