Punjab govt declares local holiday for Muktsar Sahib on Mela Maghi

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared a local holiday on the occasion of Mela Maghi on January 14, 2023.

According to a notification by the state government, all government and non-government offices, boards, corporations and government and private educational institutions of Sri Muktsar Sahib district will be closed on Saturday.

Every year, Mela Maghi is celebrated in the holy city of Muktsar Sahib in Punjab. It is one of the most important religious festivals of the Sikhs.

The Maghi fair is held in honour of the 40 Sikh warriors killed in 1705, during the Battle of Muktsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

