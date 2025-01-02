Punjab govt dismisses DSP Gursher Sandhu for role in Lawrence Bishnoi's interview in custody

Chandigarh, Jan 2 The Punjab government has dismissed Gursher Singh Sandhu, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), for "denting the image of the police department" by facilitating a video-interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during his custody at the Central Investigation Agency (CIA), Kharar, in March 2023.

The Department of Home Affairs issued the dismissal orders following approval by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), which is the appointing authority for the Punjab Police Service cadre officials.

The dismissal orders were issued on Thursday by Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Secretary, the Department of Home Affairs.

The orders cited Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which empowers the competent authority to dismiss, remove, or demote an officer without a formal inquiry if deemed not reasonably practicable.

The dismissal order stated, "It is not reasonably practicable to hold an inquiry into the chargesheet issued to Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension), given the non-cooperative attitude of the officer."

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, concluded that Sandhu, under suspension since October 25, 2024, facilitated Bishnoi's interview recording while in CIA Kharar's custody.

Sandhu had been placed under suspension and issued a chargesheet forwarded to the Commandant of the 9th Battalion, Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Amritsar, for delivery.

The dismissal order further stated, "The DGP has apprised that Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension), evaded all attempts to receive the chargesheet. When Sandhu continued to avoid receiving it, the Commandant, 9th Battalion, PAP, Amritsar, arranged for the chargesheet to be affixed at the doorstep of the officer’s residence to ensure formal service in compliance with procedural requirements. A detailed report of these efforts was submitted by the Commandant to the DGP, as conveyed in a memo dated November 8, 2024."

The order emphasised that Sandhu's misconduct, negligence, and dereliction of duty during Bishnoi's interview in CIA Kharar's custody severely damaged the department's image.

The Punjab Public Service Commission, through a memo dated December 26, 2024, concurred with the state government’s proposal and granted approval to dismiss Sandhu under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the state government is satisfied that Gursher Singh Sandhu has severely dented the image of the Punjab Police through his actions. His failure to perform his duties properly constitutes a gross violation of the Punjab Police's discipline and conduct rules. Therefore, under Article 311 of the Constitution of India, Gursher Singh Sandhu, PPS (under suspension), is dismissed from the post of DSP in Punjab Police," the order said.

Sandhu, along with six other officers, had been suspended for their roles in the matter. Following his suspension, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau initiated an inquiry into allegations of disproportionate assets and disputed property dealings against him.

