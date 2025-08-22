Punjab govt forcibly stopping public welfare camps: BJP

Chandigarh, Aug 22 Rattled by the growing popularity in every village and city across Punjab, the state’s AAP government is levelling false allegations and forcibly stopping public welfare camps through the police, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit said on Friday.

In protest, BJP workers burned state-wide effigies of the government.

Party's working state president Ashwani Sharma said that by not promoting the public welfare schemes run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the benefit of the poor, unemployed, farmers, Dalits, women, and youth, the Aam Aadmi Party was depriving a large section of the people of Punjab from these benefits.

The party had been striving since May 20 to legally deliver these welfare schemes to every section of society across Punjab through common service centres (CSCs).

Through this campaign, named 'BJP ke Sewadar aa gaye tuhade dwaar’, one and a half lakh people have benefited so far.

“These are all those people who wanted to avail the benefits of the schemes, but the AAP government of Punjab was either unable to reach them or did not want to, for political reasons,” he said in a statement here.

Countering the allegations of data theft made by state Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Sharma said it was a case of “the pot calling the kettle black”.

He said during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election campaign, the AAP collected people's data by making them fill out forms through various guarantees, promises, and programmes.

Citing an example, Sharma said they collected data by registering women for the electoral promise of giving them Rs 1,000 per month.

Data was collected by making people fill out forms at every Town Hall program, such as those with farmers, traders, industrialists, lawyers, etc.

“The whole of Punjab knows that the AAP party committed data theft during the election campaign, and if any legal action should be taken today, it should be taken against the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sharma added.

