Punjab govt mishandling farmers’ stir, says Congress leader Bajwa

Chandigarh, Dec 30 Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the AAP government in the state for mishandling the ongoing farmers’ agitation, accusing it of betraying the agrarian community and colluding with the BJP to undermine the state’s proud legacy.

“The farmers of Punjab have once again demonstrated their unity and resolve by making today’s bandh (shutdown) a historic success,” Bajwa said in a statement.

“This movement underscores the legitimacy of their demands and the failure of both the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Central government to address their concerns. Farmers are, and will always be the backbone of our nation,” he said.

Bajwa expressed concern over the ongoing hunger strike of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has now entered its 35th day. He underscored the farmers’ key demand for an assured minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, calling it essential to protect their livelihoods.

The Congress legislator accused the AAP government of ignoring this critical issue and instead working with the BJP to undermine the farmers’ peaceful agitation.

“Reports of a significant police force being deployed at Patiala police lines are deeply troubling,” Bajwa said. “Why has such a force been assembled? Is this preparation to intimidate or harm peaceful protesters? Let me be clear, if the Punjab Police uses any force and farmers are injured or harmed in any way, the responsibility will lie squarely on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This will be an unforgivable act of betrayal against the very people who elected him.”

Bajwa also questioned Mann’s inaction at the national level. “Why hasn’t Bhagwant Mann sought time from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister to resolve this urgent matter? Why is he leaving it to bureaucrats and police officials instead of taking the lead? Farmers’ demands, especially for MSP, are not just state issues, they require national-level intervention,” he added.

Issuing a stern warning, he said, “Punjab’s farmers and their demands for MSP cannot be ignored or suppressed. The people of Punjab will not tolerate betrayal, whether from the BJP or the AAP government. Both parties must understand that Punjab’s voice and its farmers’ rights cannot be silenced.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor