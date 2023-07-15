Punjab Govt to revert to old office timings from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 15 : The Punjab government on Friday announced that the timing of its offices will be reverted to 9 am to 5 pm with effect from July 17.

As per the directives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, official orders have been issued in this regard by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, the statement said.

“The Punjab government has decided to change the timings of all government offices in the state and Chandigarh from 9 am to 5 pm from July 17, 2023,” said an official statement by Punjab Information and Public Relations Department.

Earlier in April, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced new office timings for all the state government offices for the summer season.

As per the new timing, all the state government offices would operate from 7.30 am to 2 pm. The new timings would be in effect from May 2 to July 15, during the summer season.

According to CM Mann, the new office timings would help save electricity power in the states and give visitors to government offices some respite from the summer heat.

In his address, Bhagwant Mann said, "Our government runs by the new ideas, new thought processes and new blood. Keeping that in mind we have decided to change the government working hours from 7:30 am till 2 pm. This will be implemented from May 2 till July 15".

"Public is happy. We see in summer, there is a heatwave in the afternoon and the public suffers a lot outside. So this new timing will give them relief. Now people will not have to skip their jobs to visit government offices for their work. Our government officials will also get free in the afternoon and can spend time with their families," he said.

"Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) will be a major beneficiary of this decision. In the months of May and June electricity consumption increases and after 2 pm PSPCL faces peak hours. When offices are closed it will save electricity in Punjab. We have come to this decision after consulting with our stakeholders. This decision will not be implemented in the government and private schools in the state," he added.

He further mentioned that this is a unique decision and hopes that other state governments also implement this decision."We have seen some foreign countries implementing this. There is a concept of making better use of daylight. We are the first state in our country to do so. I hope others will also follow this. The better usage of daylight should be promoted in the country," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor