Punjab Govt Transfers Four IAS Officers, Appoints Them as Deputy Commissioners

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has issued transfer orders for six IAS officers, including four deputy commissioners, on Friday, August 16. According to orders issued by the Chief Secretary on Thursday, Kulwant Singh, deputy commissioner (DC), Moga, and commissioner, municipal corporation, Moga, has been posted as the Mansa DC in place of Paramvir Singh.

The deputy commissioner of Gurdaspur Vishesh Sarangal is now the Moga DC and MC commissioners. The director of local government, Uma Shankar Gupta, has been transferred to the Gurdaspur DC. He replaces Sarangal.

Check Details

Four IAS officers in Punjab transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner; official orders issued. pic.twitter.com/7z7XVxeB9g — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

Also Read | Fulfilling aspirations of freedom fighters govt's priority: Punjab CM.

Rajesh Tripathi, additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and director, land records, settlement, consolidation, and land acquisition, Jalandhar, is the new Muktsar DC in place of Harpreet Singh Sudan.