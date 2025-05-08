Punjab: Gurdaspur District Administration Orders Complete Blackout on May 8–9 Amid Rising Border Tensions with Pakistan

Gurdaspur, Punjab (May 9, 2025): The Gurdaspur district administration enforced a complete blackout from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday amid growing border tensions between India and Pakistan. The move came after reports of a strong Indian military response to missile attacks launched from across the border.

News agency ANI reported that Pakistan’s HQ-9 air defence missile systems in Lahore sustained heavy damage during India’s retaliatory strikes. The operation, known as Operation Sindoor, targeted nine terror sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan's military spokesperson confirmed 24 impacts in six locations using different types of weapons.

Earlier, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector during the night of May 7 and 8.

The strikes were carried out in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives two weeks ago. Among the targets were known strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

In the wake of escalating hostilities, at least three Indian states — Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat — have been placed on high alert. Measures include the cancellation of public events, temporary closure of schools, and enhanced surveillance across sensitive zones.

Punjab, which shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan, was among the first to activate emergency protocols. Cabinet minister Aman Arora said all border districts are on alert and all public gatherings have been suspended. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled planned anti-drug drives in SBS Nagar and Jalandhar.

Punjab Police have been designated the second line of defence and are working in close coordination with the Indian Army to ensure preparedness.

