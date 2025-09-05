Punjab Guv flags off nine trucks of relief material for flood-hit people

Chandigarh, Sep 5 Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday flagged off nine loads of trucks of relief material for flood-affected people on behalf of the Red Cross Society Punjab.

All these nine trucks carrying relief material are being sent to Ferozepur, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Jalandhar. This relief material will be delivered to the needy flood-affected people through the Red Cross units of the respective districts.

The relief material includes family tents, tarpaulins, kitchen sets, blankets and 7,000 household items, including sanitary pads, rations, soap, etc. In addition, Punjab Red Cross, in collaboration with NGOs, has also sent 100 tons of animal fodder to the flood-affected areas.

On this occasion, Governor Kataria said that it is the moral duty of society to provide relief and assistance to the affected families in disasters like floods. This cooperation of the Red Cross and various organisations further strengthens the tradition of Punjab -- service, cooperation and human values.

“Recently, I visited seven flood-affected districts of the state and closely observed the situation there. It is time that we all come together to help the affected families and come forward in this noble work of providing relief to them.”

He further said, “The people of Punjab have always supported each other in difficult situations. Today also we all have to unite and provide support and cooperation to the affected people, so that they can return to normal life soon.”

On Thursday, Chandigarh Red Cross sent two truckloads carrying relief material for flood victims of the Amritsar district. These included 500 kits of various household items, sanitary pad kits and 500 units of utensils.

Principal Secretary to Governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, Secretary Punjab Red Cross Society Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon and other officials of Punjab Raj Bhawan and Red Cross Society Punjab were present on the occasion.

