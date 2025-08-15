Punjab Guv lauds military response after Pahalgam attack on I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 15 Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday lauded the swift and decisive military responses, including Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack.

Ahead of presiding over the 79th Independence Day function at Parade Ground in Sector 17 here, Kataria, the Governor of Punjab and Administrator, laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Bougainvillaea Garden in memory of all armed forces who gave up their life for the country.

The celebrations began at the Parade Ground where the Administrator unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour. This was followed by a march past by contingents of the police and NCC cadets.

While addressing the gathering, Governor Kataria extended greetings and paid homage to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters, especially highlighting the vital role of Punjab in the freedom struggle.

Remembering the great revolutionaries, the Administrator paid rich tributes to the nation’s great freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lokmanya Tilak, and countless known and unknown heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s independence.

He particularly acknowledged the heroic contributions of Punjab, home to legends like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, and Madan Lal Dhingra.

Highlighting the key achievements of Chandigarh’s development, the Governor elaborated on recent achievements in law enforcement, education, governance, environment, and health infrastructure.

He spoke about the successful rollout of the new criminal justice system, power sector reforms, and initiatives such as free uniforms, recruitment of teachers, and the enhancement of school facilities.

He praised Chandigarh’s environmental efforts, including rooftop solar expansion and a floating solar plant at Sector 39, while also noting progress in e-governance, public safety, sanitation, and digital services.

Speaking about Punjab, he appreciated the welfare schemes being undertaken, from the provision of free healthcare and electricity to investments in school education and sports promotion, while stressing the importance of transparent governance and public accountability.

