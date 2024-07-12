Punjab: Harpreet Singh, Brother Of MP Amritpal Singh, Arrested In Drugs Case

Harpreet Singh, the brother of MP Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib, has been detained by Jalandhar Police for possessing drugs (crystal methamphetamine) at a checkpoint in Phillaur. Another individual from the village of Cheema Bath was also arrested alongside him, as per reports. According to an ABP News report, SSP Ankur Gupta of Jalandhar Rural Police has confirmed the arrest of Harpreet Singh, stating that they will soon provide information to the media. SSP Gupta mentioned that they have recovered crystal methamphetamine from Harpreet but did not disclose the amount of drugs seized at this time.

According to Jalandhar SSP, Harpreet Singh's urine test for drug consumption has come positive. Police recovered 4 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) from him. They also reported that a payment of ₹10,000 for drug consumption was made through Paytm. The drug was allegedly purchased from Sandeep Arora, Ludhiana based man who is also arrested. Amritpal Singh is currently detained in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. He was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). Authorities released him to take an oath as an MP after receiving approval from the NIA. Jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh who was granted a 4-day parole to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, was sworn in as MP on Friday, amid heavy deployment of security personnel in and around the Parliament complex. Singh, 31, won the recent Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib with 1,97,120 votes against Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira while being incarcerated.



