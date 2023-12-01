Punjab hikes state agreed price of sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal

Chandigarh, Dec 1 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a state agreed price (SAP) hike for sugarcane by Rs 11 per quintal.

"Cane growers will get Rs 391 per quintal," he wrote on X.

"In Punjab, Rs 11 is considered a 'shagun', so I am announcing this as hike in the SAP."

The opposition Congress demanded a minimum increase of Rs 20 per quintal in SAP of sugarcane to take it to Rs 400 per quintal for the 2023-24 season.

Facing protests by sugarcane growers, last week, the Chief Minister assured them the government would continue to give them highest rate in the coming times.

Haryana has recently enhanced sugarcane SAP to Rs 386 per quintal.

