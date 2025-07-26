Punjab Horror: Minor Girl Raped Abducted in Moving Car By 2 Unknown Men in Mohali , Complaint Filed

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 26, 2025 15:44 IST

ir="ltr">Shocking case of crime has came to light in Punjab's Mohali area where a 16-year-old girl got allegedly abducted, raped in moving car and later abandoned near her kidnaping spot. This incident took place around 8pm near Metro Mall on VIP Road, close to the Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway, at Zirakpur in Mohali on July 23rd.

As per the details provided by the victims, she was waiting for an auto-rickshaw after finishing work at salon when the two accused forcibly dragged her into car. During the journey, the victim was allegedly beaten and taken to a secluded area near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh, where she was sexually assaulted.

Reportedly, the assailants mentioned her brother's name during the assault. Afterward, they abandoned her at the abduction site. Following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, Zirakpur police registered a case and are investigating to identify and arrest the accused.