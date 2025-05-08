Punjab: India Shoots Down Missile Fired from Pakistan Near Amritsar After 'Operation Sindoor'

India's defence system intercepted a 'missile' fired from Pakistan near Punjab's Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday, May 8, as per the India TV News report. The missile, which was launched from the other side of the border at around 1:05 am, was successfully shot down by an anti-missile drone. The attack was heading toward Jethuwal village, located just 30 kilometres from the International Border (IB).

After India's missile attacks at nine terror spots in Pakistan as a part of 'Operation Sindoor', which destroyed anti-elements infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok), the tensions between India and Pakistan are on the rise. In the early hours of Thursday, a suspicious blast took place near the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Missile Fired from Pakistan

After strikes on terror camps heightened India-Pakistan tensions, Amritsar residents panicked early Thursday after explosions, flashing lights, and a power cut. Suspected missile debris was later found in fields on the city’s outskirts. pic.twitter.com/QNoSfqKJhh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 8, 2025

However, India's defence system responded promptly and neutralised the Pakistani "missile" mid-air, breaking into three pieces. Debris from the 'missle' fire fell across the village, with some parts of it falling on the rooftops, while a large six-foot section was discovered in nearby fields.

The Indian Armed Forces intercepted a missile at high altitude, which resulted in a shallow crater formed in the fields where the missile fell, which prevented a devastating tragedy for the people in the village.