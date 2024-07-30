Punjab: Jammu-Jodhpur Express Train Halted in Firozpur After Bomb Threat Call

A Jammu-Jodhpur express train was halted at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur in Punjab after Police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard. Police teams have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

The Ferozepur Police said that they received information of a bomb threat to a Jodhpur-bound train in the control room. The train has been stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station.

Visuals From Station

#WATCH | Punjab: Express train going from Jammu to Jodhpur stopped at Kasu Begu station of Firozpur after Police received a phone call regarding a bomb threat onboard. Police teams have reached the spot and an investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/P6BrPdI1WP — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2024

"Ferozepur police received information that a train has been stopped at Kasu Begu Railway station... Police have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. The passengers have been evacuated...Three bomb disposal squad teams of Punjab Police will be reaching the spot. Dog squad teams have reached the spot," said Ferozepur SSP Saumya Mishra said told news agency ANI.