Punjab Kings players interact with patients with spinal injuries

Chandigarh, March 17 Punjab Kings IPL players on Sunday visited the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab in Sector-28 here, bringing smiles to inmates of the rehab centre.

The players included Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar.

The players interacted with patients with spinal injuries at the centre, and they also took a round of the centre to see the rehabilitation facilities.

An audio visual presentation was also given on the occasion to apprise the players about the activities of the centre.

Nicky P. Kaur, Founder and CEO of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said, "It was a big moment for everyone at Chandigarh Spinal Rehab to welcome the players."

She thanked the team and their management for having spared time to visit the centre and boost the morale of the inmates.

The inmates got themselves photographed with the players and got their autographs.

Punjab Kings captain, Shikhar Dhawan, while speaking on the occasion said it was an emotional moment for him and he wished everyone at the centre a healthy life ahead.

He further said it was god's grace that he got a chance to visit the centre and to get an insight into the lives of those with spinal injuries.

One of the inmates also sang a song on the occasion. Senior officials of Punjab Kings and Jasvinder Sahota were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor