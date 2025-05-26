Punjab launches fast-track property registration system

Chandigarh, May 26 In a citizen-centric initiative, the Punjab government on Monday launched the country’s first easy property registration system that was dedicated to the people jointly by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali, near here.

“This is a revolutionary step as people will not have to run from office to office, won’t have to deal with agents or middlemen as everything from start to finish will be available on the phone and will be fast, clear and transparent,” said Mann.

Later, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said residents could now register at any sub-registrar office in the district, not just where the property is located. He said combined with Seva Sahayak doorstep services via helpline 1076, this improved access for rural households, senior citizens, working professionals and those with limited mobility.

Mann said the system provides real-time WhatsApp notifications at every step of the document from submission, approval, payment and appointment, ensuring people always know their status.

The online portal with pre-set government rates and ‘calculate my fees’ calculator ensures that citizens can plan expenses properly, avoiding hidden or surprise costs and improving financial planning with no dependency on agents.

The new registration is designed to save the time, money and peace of mind of the people. Mann said this out-of-the-box idea works on the dictum of ‘Your Property, Your Convenience’ and enables an individual to get their registration done at the closest and fastest office, adding that it has been successfully started from Mohali and will be replicated across the state in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said the mechanism of this system across the state will be introduced by July 15. From July 15 to August 1, the trial of this system will be conducted in every district of the state. And from August 1, this system will be finally implemented in the entire state to facilitate the common man.

