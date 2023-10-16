Punjab launches reward for Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana

Chandigarh, Oct 16 In order to bring the maximum number of people under health insurance cover, a Punjab health agency on Monday launched a special Diwali bumper draw under which anyone registering themselves for the ‘Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana’ from October 16 to November 30 will have a chance to win a reward of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Health agency Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babita told the media that 10 lucky winners would be selected through a random draw and the first prize will be worth Rs 1 lakh, second Rs 50,000 and third Rs 25,000. Similarly, the fourth prize is worth Rs 10,000, while the fifth Rs 8,000 and the sixth Rs 5000 to 10 winners each, she said. The draw will take place on December 4.

She said this special campaign is yet another initiative of the state government to boost participation by encouraging the generation of Ayushman cards.

She said beneficiaries can easily obtain their cards by using the Ayushman app, visiting website beneficiary.nha.gov.in, or reaching out to their nearest ASHA worker or empaneled hospitals.

Meanwhile, the scheme offers cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in over 800 government and private empaneled hospitals across the state.

Over 44 lakh families in the state benefit from this scheme, which offers access to around 1,600 types of treatments that include knee replacement, heart surgeries, cancer treatments, etc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor