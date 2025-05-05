Punjab Leader of Opposition pledges support on state’s water resources

Chandigarh, May 5 Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Monday pledged unwavering support to the AAP government in its critical mission to protect the state’s water resources.

Declaring water as the “soul of Punjab”, Congress leader Bajwa clarified that this “is not a political issue but a matter of survival for the state’s people, agriculture, and future”.

He called for a united front across all parties to defend Punjab's lifeline.

Bajwa criticised the BJP-led Central government for policies that he said consistently undermine Punjab’s interests.

He highlighted historical and ongoing grievances, particularly citing the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which he claims unfairly grants the Centre control over Punjab’s river waters through clauses 78, 79, and 80.

Bajwa demanded the immediate repeal of these clauses and the dissolution of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Act, arguing that they erode Punjab’s autonomy over its water resources.

Additionally, he urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to strongly oppose the Dam Safety Act, 2021, which he alleged centralises control over Punjab’s critical dam infrastructure, such as the Bhakra and Pong Dams, further weakening the state's authority.

Drawing inspiration from the Punjab Termination of Agreements Act, 2004, enacted under the Congress-led government to assert Punjab’s rights over its river waters, Bajwa called on the AAP government to adopt a similarly resolute stance.

“Punjab’s water is not just a resource, it is the lifeblood of our land, our farmers, and our identity,” he said.

Bajwa underscored the severity of Punjab’s water crisis with alarming data. According to the Central Ground Water Board (2023), 80 per cent of Punjab’s groundwater blocks are over-exploited, with the state’s water table depleting at a rate of 0.5-1 metre annually in key agricultural districts.

"Punjab, once India’s breadbasket, contributing over 50 per cent of the nation’s foodgrain procurement during the Green Revolution, now faces desertification. If we fail to act, our next generation will inherit a barren land,” he warned.

Bajwa also accused the BJP of systematically weakening India’s federal structure. He referenced the repealed farm laws of 2020, which sparked widespread farmer protests, and the Agnipath scheme, which he claimed demoralizes Punjab’s youth aspiring to serve in the armed forces. “The Centre’s policies have repeatedly targeted Punjab’s farmers, youth, and resources,” he added.

