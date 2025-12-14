Punjab local body poll: Liquor, suits, weapons, Congress flags seized, says AAP

Chandigarh, Dec 14 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Sunday, criticised the Congress after a vehicle allegedly carrying liquor, ladies' suits, weapons, cartridges and party flags was intercepted in Batala when the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections were underway across Punjab.

Punjab AAP General Secretary Baltej Pannu told the media that the incident has completely exposed the desperation, panic and "anti-democratic" mindset of the Congress, which has already accepted its defeat even before the election results.

Pannu said opposition parties had initially tried to mislead the people by falsely claiming that AAP had got their nomination papers rejected.

"Now that the final list of candidates is out and it is clear that candidates from all political parties are contesting the elections, traditional parties like the Congress have once again resorted to their old, disgraceful tactics, distributing liquor, suits and money to buy votes," he said in a statement.

Referring to the incident, Pannu said that AAP MLA from Batala and Punjab AAP Working President Sherry Kalsi intercepted a vehicle which was allegedly being used to distribute liquor and ladies' suits to influence voters.

"What is even more shocking is that weapons, cartridges and Congress flags were also recovered from the same vehicle. This clearly shows how low Congress is willing to stoop to win elections," he added.

Calling it "open goondaism", Pannu said such practices have no place in a democracy.

"The Congress still believes that it can mislead and purchase the mandate of the people of Punjab with liquor and clothes. This is nothing but their frustration and fear of inevitable defeat," he added.

Pannu said that AAP would not allow such hooliganism in the state at any cost.

"The Mann government will not tolerate this kind of lawlessness. The people of Punjab are vigilant and aware. They will not sell their votes for liquor or suits," he added.

