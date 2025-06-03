Punjab man held for sharing information on army movements with ISI

Chandigarh, June 3 In a major counter-espionage operation, Counter-Intelligence Punjab, in a joint operation with Tarn Taran police, have arrested a man, linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), for sharing sensitive information concerning army movements during Operation Sindoor, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, a resident of Tarn Taran town.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that Gagandeep Singh was in direct contact with Pakistan-based Khalistani supporter Gopal Singh Chawla for past five years, through whom he was introduced to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs).

Investigations have also revealed that the accused had been sharing classified information, including troop deployments, strategic locations, and army movements during Operation Sindoor, posing a serious threat to national security, he said.

The DGP said police teams have recovered two mobile devices from the possession of the accused, containing sensitive intelligence that he shared with the Pakistani intelligence operatives, as well as the details of over 20 ISI contacts.

The accused has also received payments from operatives via Indian channels.

The DGP said thorough financial and technical investigations are underway to trace other linkages and establish the full scope of this espionage network.

Sharing the operation's details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Abhimanyu Rana said, acting on specific intelligence, a team led by SP, City, Riputapan Singh Sandhu and DSP Gurinderpal Singh Nagra arrested Gagandeep Singh from near Muradpura in Tarn Taran, and seized his mobile devices.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was tasked by ISI handlers to gather sensitive information about deployment in the border area, including railway stations and Amritsar city. He was also receiving monetary benefits for espionage activities," said the SSP.

Further investigations are on and more arrests are likely in the coming days, he added.

