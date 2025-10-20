Punjab: Man kills mother by slitting throat

Chandigarh, Oct 20 In a fit of rage over a heated argument, a man allegedly killed his 55-year-old mother by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon at their house in Chandigarh on Monday.

The victim, Sushila Negi, a widow, was staying with her son Ravi Negi, 32, an employee of Panjab University, said the police.

Her elder son is settled abroad. The accused, who fled after the murder, was arrested in Sonipat town in Haryana.

A team led by Crime Branch Inspector Satwinder Duhan is bringing the accused to Chandigarh. Before the incident, the mother had performed a puja at home for several days.

According to the police, a heated argument broke out between the mother and son in the morning. It soon escalated, and in a fit of rage, Ravi allegedly attacked his mother with a sharp-edged weapon, slitting her throat. The woman died on the spot, said the police.

Neighbours reached the spot on hearing cries from inside the house, and found the woman lying in a pool of blood, while her son had already fled the spot.

The residents informed the police, who arrived and took the body into custody. Police said the accused was mentally disturbed and had escaped before they arrived. Forensic teams collected evidence from the spot.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, for post-mortem. CCTV cameras installed near the house captured the accused fleeing.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 39 police station, Chandigarh.

The police are also probing possible motives behind the murder, including reported domestic disputes and financial issues. Police will present the accused in the local court on Tuesday.

--IANS

